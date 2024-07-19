Member of eBay security team sentenced in harassment scheme involving bloody Halloween pig mask

BOSTON (AP) — A former manager for eBay Inc.’s. global security team has been sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign. Fifty-six-year-old Brian Gilbert was a senior manager of special operations at eBay. The cyberstalking campaign targeted a Massachusetts couple who received a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse sent to their home. Gilbert was sentenced to time served, one year of supervised release and a $20,000 fine. He had pleaded guilty in October 2020 to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

