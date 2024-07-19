Marine accused of flashing a Nazi salute during the Capitol riot gets almost 5 years in prison

A Marine accused of flashing a Nazi salute during the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for assaulting police officers who were guarding the building. South Carolina resident Tyler Bradley Dykes was an active-duty Marine when he grabbed a police riot shield from the hands of two police officers and used it to push his way through police lines at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dykes pleaded guilty in April to assault charges. A judge sentenced Dykes on Friday to four years and nine months of imprisonment. Dykes previously was convicted of a crime stemming from the 2017 white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

