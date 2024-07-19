How Russia’s espionage case against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich unfolded

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was convicted on Friday of espionage charges in an unusually rapid trial in the country’s highly politicized legal system. He was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government have vehemently denied the charges. U.S. officials and The Wall Street Journal have denounced the trial as a sham. Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, about 1,670 kilometers east of Moscow. He had been on a reporting trip. His unusually swift trial took place behind closed doors.

