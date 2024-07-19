German sentenced to death in Belarus, Europe’s only nation to perform executions, rights group says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian human rights group says that a German citizen has been sentenced to death for terrorism and other charges connected to an explosion intended to undermine public order. Belarus is the only country in Europe that still executes prisoners and has come under wide criticism. Reports say that convicts are informed their appeals have been rejected and then made to kneel and are shot in the back of the head minutes later. The German Foreign Ministry said Friday it was aware of the case. It said the ministry and the German Embassy in Minsk were providing consular support to the person affected and advocating for him intensively with Belarusian authorities. But it didn’t state his name or other details.

