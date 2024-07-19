Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg released from jail after serving perjury sentence

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg has been released from jail in New York City after serving a sentence for lying under oath. The city Department of Correction’s online inmate database shows he was released Friday. The agency and Weisselberg’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The 76-year-old former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s real estate company pleaded guilty this year to committing perjury during his testimony in a lawsuit brought against Trump by the state attorney general. Weisselberg admitted that he lied about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.

