Blake Anderson calls investigation that led to his firing as Utah State football coach a ‘sham’
AP College Football Writer
Former Utah State coach Blake Anderson’s response to the school’s termination letter says he was fired for “convenience,” not for cause, and called the investigation that led to his dismissal a “sham.” Anderson’s attorney, Tom Mars, posted on social media excerpts from the 70-page response that it provided the school earlier this week. Anderson’s firing was made official Thursday. Utah State notified him of its intent to dismiss him for cause July 2 after an investigation found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.