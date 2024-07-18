Colorado judge rejects claims that door-to-door voter fraud search was intimidation

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has rejected claims from civil and voting rights organizations that Donald Trump supporters intimidated voters when they went door-to-door searching for fraud following the 2020 election. A bench trial in the case began Monday and was supposed to continue all week. But U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney on Thursday abruptly ended the proceedings, siding in favor of the Trump supporters. The NAACP and two other organizations had alleged in a lawsuit that the U.S. Election Integrity Plan conducted “door-to-door voter intimidation” in areas where a high number of minorities live.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.