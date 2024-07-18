Alaska judge who resigned in disgrace didn’t disclose conflicts in 23 cases, investigation finds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal judge in Alaska who resigned after a scathing investigation found he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with staff and attorneys did not disclose conflicts of interest in 23 criminal cases before him. The Anchorage Daily News reports Alaska Federal Defender Jamie McGrady said her office will conduct its own investigation. Former U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred resigned this month after an investigation found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his clerks, who later became a federal prosecutor. The report says another federal prosecutor sent the judge nude photos, and he exchanged suggestive texts with a private attorney who appeared before him in court.

