Blade collapse, New York launch and New Jersey research show uneven progress of offshore wind

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three events Wednesday highlighted the uneven progress of the offshore wind industry in the northeastern U.S. They include the start of the Sunrise Wind project in New York, research aimed at preventing environmental damage in New Jersey, and a temporary shutdown of a wind farm in Massachusetts after a broken turbine blade washed ashore in Nantucket. The federal government ordered a wind farm operator off the coast of Nantucket in Massachusetts to suspend operations while cleanup proceeds after a wind turbine blade fell into the water, broke apart, and washed up on beaches at the popular vacation spot.

