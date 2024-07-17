Beloved priest Abbe Pierre was the conscience of France. Several women now accuse him of assault

VATICAN CITY (AP) — An foundation says a legendary French priest and a lifelong advocate of the homeless has been accused of committing acts that would amount to “sexual assault or sexual harassment.” Its founder, the late French cleric Abbé Pierre, was one of France’s most beloved public figures. The Emmaus Community says specialized investigators heard and analyzed testimonies from seven women about the alleged abuse that occurred between the end of the 1970s and 2005. It’s the latest instance of a Catholic spiritual guru being accused of abusing his power to harm women under his spiritual sway.

