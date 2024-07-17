A woman who awoke from a coma to tell police her brother attacked her dies 2 years later

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has died two years after she awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed the death of Wanda Palmer to WCHS-TV on Tuesday. According to her obituary, Palmer died July 12 at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her Ravenswood home in 2020 and was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested after Wanda Palmer identified him as her attacker. Daniel Palmer was in poor health at the time of his arrest and died less than a week later.

