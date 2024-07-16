No kidding! King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has bestowed a royal title on a rare golden goat breed. From now on, the breed known for its connection to the island of Guernsey will have the special title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat. The title was bestowed Tuesday during the king’s visit to the island in the English Channel. It will apply to the livestock breed anywhere in the world. The goats are a rare breed and considered “at risk” on the Rare Breeds Watchlist.