Trump Media shares surge on 1st day of trading after assassination attempt on the former president

Trump Media surged in the first day of trading following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Also on Monday, a federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the special prosecutor who brought the case. Shares in the owner of social networking site Truth Social soared more than 35%.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.