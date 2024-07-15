Top EU leaders will boycott meetings hosted by Hungary’s Orban after his outreach to Russia, China
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Commission says that top EU officials will boycott informal meetings hosted by Hungary while the country has the EU’s rotating presidency, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a series of meetings with foreign leaders that angered European partners. European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer says the highly unusual decision to have the European Commission president and other top officials of the body boycott the meetings was made ’’in light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian (EU) presidency.” Hungary took over the rotating role July 1, and since then Orban has visited Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, and the United States in what he has touted as a “peace mission” aimed at brokering an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.