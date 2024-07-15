Funeral services planned for former fire chief shot to death at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

FREEPORT, Pa. (AP) — A public visitation is planned for later this week for a Pennsylvania man killed when a sniper attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event. The memorial event for Corey Comperatore on Thursday will be followed by a private funeral. Comperatore was attending a campaign rally for Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot by a gunman who fired from a nearby roof. Two other event attendees were injured in the attack, along with Trump. Comperatore had been chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.