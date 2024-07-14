Within minutes after Trump shooting, misinformation started flying. ‘Everyone is just speculating’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has spawned a wave of conjecture and speculation online. Videos of the shooting were being dissected Sunday by groups on both sides of the political spectrum. Some Trump supporters claimed without evidence that the attempt on Trump’s life was an inside job perpetrated by President Joe Biden, while some Biden supporters questioned whether Trump orchestrated the episode to gain America’s sympathy. The surge in outlandish claims reflects not only the many questions surrounding the shooting but also the feverish, polarized politics that have gripped the nation.

