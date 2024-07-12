King Charles III hosts Idris Elba to hear from young people about the troubles they face
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — We hear you: That was the simple message offered to a group of young people hosted in London by King Charles III. Charles also invited Hollywood megastar Idris Elba and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to St. James’ Palace on Friday to discuss the troubles that young people face. Elba says the country is “consistently banging on that door for change.” The London-born star of “The Wire” and “Luther” has used his celebrity status to shine a light on youth violence, urging the British government to ban machetes and serrated “zombie” knives to help stop young people falling victim to knife crime.