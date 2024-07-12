King Charles III hosts Idris Elba to hear from young people about the troubles they face

LONDON (AP) — We hear you: That was the simple message offered to a group of young people hosted in London by King Charles III. Charles also invited Hollywood megastar Idris Elba and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to St. James’ Palace on Friday to discuss the troubles that young people face. Elba says the country is “consistently banging on that door for change.” The London-born star of “The Wire” and “Luther” has used his celebrity status to shine a light on youth violence, urging the British government to ban machetes and serrated “zombie” knives to help stop young people falling victim to knife crime.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.