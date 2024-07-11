Wisconsin election officials tell clerks best ways to operate absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has unanimously approved a set of best practices to ensure the security of unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes that the state Supreme Court recently ruled could be installed for the fall elections. The best practices are being distributed to the state’s 1,800 local officials who administer elections. They detail ways to make drop boxes and surrounding areas safe. The guidance also tells clerks that drop boxes should be emptied before they get full. The guidance does not specify that the boxes be emptied on any type of regular interval.

