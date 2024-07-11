UN envoy for Sudan hosts talks on issues of aid, protection of civilians in war-torn country

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is hosting closed-door talks in Geneva involving Sudan’s warring sides about how to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. The U.N. office in Geneva said these were “proximity talks” which means the two sides, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, are not meeting and negotiating directly. It also declined to say where the talks were taking place but said that the envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened them on Thursday. Sudan’s devastating 14-month war has killed more than 14,000 people and wounded 33,000, according to U.N. estimates. Rights activists say the toll could be much higher.

