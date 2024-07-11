Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

The intrepid, Texas-born movie star Shelley Duvall has died at 75. Her wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and she co-starred in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” Her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, says Duvall died Thursday in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas. Her friend, the publicist Gary Springer, says the cause was complications from diabetes. Duvall was attending junior college in Texas when Altman’s staff members, preparing to film “Brewster McCloud,” encountered her as at a party in Houston in 1970. She would go on to become Altman’s protege.

