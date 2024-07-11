Russian authorities put Russian opposition leader Navalny’s widow on list of ‘extremists’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have put the widow of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a list of “terrorists and extremists,” continuing a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition. Earlier this week, a Moscow court ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group. On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Monitoring followed up by adding Navalnaya to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” a listing that implies restrictions on bank transactions that has been widely used against opposition members. The Kremlin’s crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and government critics has intensified after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.