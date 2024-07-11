License suspension extended for 2 years for a trucker acquitted in a deadly motorcycle crash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire safety officials say it will be another two years until a commercial truck driver who was acquitted in the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists will be eligible to get his license back. A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from the collision. The June 2019 crash in Randolph killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. He tried to get his license back earlier this year but an administrative law judge for the Department of Safety upheld the suspension in May. The judge issued an order Wednesday extending the suspension until June 2026 after a hearing last month.

