Landslide from heavy rain in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountains traps 16 tourists, rescue service says

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s rescue service says a landslide hit a tourist shelter trapping 16 people inside after a thunderstorm packing heavy rains moved through Slovakia’s High Tatras mountains. The incident took place in the Monkova Valley in the country’s highest mountain range, where authorities warned against severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains with hail. The mayor of the nearby town of Zdiar told local media that two tourists died and four were injured. The rescuers didn’t immediately confirm that.

