French rugby players suspected of assault in Argentina moved to western city for court appearance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine authorities have transferred two French rugby players under police guard from Buenos Aires to the western city of Mendoza, where they are expected to appear in court on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault. The rugby players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, arrived in Mendoza after a 1,000-kilometer trip via police van from the capital as prosecutors confirmed the case against the two men would be progressing to court on Friday. The men stand accused of “sexual abuse with carnal excess” in a grisly case that has shaken the French rugby world. Earlier this week, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said that, if proven true, the incident represents “an unspeakable atrocity.”

