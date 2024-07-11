Biden expected to announce $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, including an additional Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes. Two U.S. officials said the announcement is expected to be made during Biden’s meeting Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the aid before the public announcement. The Patriot air defense system would be the second the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, and it is one of several Biden announced this week at the NATO summit in Washington.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.