Thailand’s Election Commission certifies newly elected senators despite pending complaints

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission has officially certified the 200 newly elected senators who will replace the 250 military-appointed members who have served in the upper chamber since 2019. The new Senate, whose first session has not yet been set, loses one of most significant powers — the right to vote along with the House of Representatives in approving the appointment of a prime minister. That aspect was dramatically demonstrated last year when the senators, overwhelmingly conservative, blocked the progressive Move Forward party, which won the most seats in the general election, from forming a new government.

