San Antonio police fatally shoot a burglary suspect following a standoff

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a burglary suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers following a standoff at a house in San Antonio. San Antonio police said in a statement that 52-year-old Juan Antonio Hernandez died Tuesday evening. Police Chief William McManus told reporters that the SWAT team called for Hernandez to surrender but instead he came out shooting. McManus says two officers returned fire and that Hernandez died in a hospital. No one else was injured. The chief says Hernandez was wanted for burglary, domestic violence and evading arrest.

