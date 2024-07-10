Macron asks political parties to build a broad coalition before he appoints a new prime minister

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he will give time to the country’s political parties to build a “Republican” majority at the National Assembly before he can decide on a new prime minister, after no party won a majority in Sunday’s legislative elections. Macron’s comment came in a letter published by several French media outlets, as political leaders of various parties have been trying to project themselves as the only solution to the current political turmoil after the inconclusive results. The outcome has left France with the unprecedented prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.

