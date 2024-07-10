Belarusian authorities are depriving Nobel Peace Prize laureate of medicine in jail, his wife says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The wife of an imprisoned Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate says that the Belarusian authorities are depriving her husband of medicine. The 61-year-old pro-democracy activist, Ales Bialiatski, is serving a 10-year prison sentence. His family says he suffers from a number of serious chronic illnesses that have worsened during his three years behind bars. His wife says the family has been trying to supply him with medicine but Belarusian authorities are refusing to pass it on to him. The authorities are not commenting on the case. Bialiatski was detained in the aftermath of mass protests following an election in 2020 that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

