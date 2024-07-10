Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says

ROME (AP) — An aid group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean says one of its missions has been interrupted by armed bandits. SOS Mediterranee filmed the incident Tuesday off Libya. According to the video, volunteers were helping transfer the 93 passengers from the migrant boat onto their rescue vessel when two rubber dinghies approached. A masked bandit leapt onto the migrant boat. Remaining passengers panicked and threw themselves into the sea. The bandit took control of the empty boat and steered it away. It wasn’t clear if the bandits were trying to recover the boat for future smuggling operations.

