Russian court orders arrest of opposition leader Navalny’s widow, who lives abroad

A court in Russia has ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia. It’s part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to arrest Yulia Navalnaya on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group. She lives abroad. Navalny had been the main political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He died in February in an Arctic prison after charges that he condemned as politically motivated. Navalnaya has accused Putin of her husband’s death and vowed to continue his opposition activities.

