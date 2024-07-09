NHTSA launches recall query into 94,000 Jeep Wranglers as loss of motive power complaints continue

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating a potential “loss of motive power” in more than 94,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles, after receiving complaints for cars outside the scope of an earlier recall involving an engine shutdown condition in the same SUV model. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it opened a recall query to assess the severity of the alleged defect as well as the effectiveness of the remedy provided in the recall of select Jeep Wrangler 4xes announced in November 2022. According to the NHTSA, failure complaints involve both vehicles that already received the remedy for this 2022 recall and those not initially included.

