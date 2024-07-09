Man charged with killing, dismembering transgender teen he met through dating app

A Pennsylvania man accused of killing and dismembering a transgender teenager he met through a dating app has been charged with murder and related counts. DaShawn Watkins was arraigned earlier this month and is being held without bail at the Mercer County Jail. The 29-year-old Sharon man is charged in the death of 14-year-old Pauly Likens, a transgender girl who was last seen June 22 and was reported missing three days later by relatives. That same day, police recovered some dismembered human remains in and around the waters of Shenango River Lake, and more remains were found in the area over the next week.

