Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has dismantled an armed group, says state TV

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the powerful Revolutionary Guard forces have dismantled a group of armed bandits in the northwest of the country. The TV report said that ground forces of the Revolutionary Guard, known as IRGC in West Azerbaijan province, dismantled a counter-revolutionary terrorist team that was planning to enter Iran from the northwestern borders of the country. The report also said that several members of that team were killed and wounded in the operation and their equipment was confiscated.

