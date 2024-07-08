Suspected rebels kill 4 Indian soldiers after ambushing their vehicle in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police officials say suspected rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir ambushed an army vehicle in the region’s south, killing four Indian soldiers and wounding six. A police officer says the attack on Monday occurred in the Kathua district where the military was on a routine patrol. Police and army reinforcements were rushed to the area, a massive cordon was set up and a search operation was underway. The attacks was the latest since Sunday, when police said two gunbattles killed two Indian army soldiers and six suspected militants in the Kulgam district.