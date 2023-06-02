State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in the state’s constitution won’t be split into two separate issues: one about abortion and one involving other reproductive care. In a ruling Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court sided with the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board over Cincinnati Right to Life, which – on behalf of a pair of anti-abortion voters – argued abortion should be considered separately. Justices disagreed, leaving alone proposed ballot language advanced by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. The groups have until July 5 to submit signatures to make the November ballot.

