Haitian businessman gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death. Federal Judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence at a hearing in Miami.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.