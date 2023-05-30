Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen kills Israeli civilian in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen have shot and killed an Israeli man near the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. Tuesday’s incident was the latest in more than a year-long surge of violence in the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks. The Israeli military says the man was shot near the settlement of Hermesh, in the northern West Bank. Local officials identified him as a 32-year-old resident of the settlement. The shooting came a day after Jewish settlers erected a religious seminary in a settlement outpost that had been dismantled in 2005.

