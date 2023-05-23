Prosecutors: Man drove car into planned Illinois abortion clinic in attempted arson

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 73-year-old man is facing federal charges after authorities say he rammed a car into a planned abortion clinic eastern Illinois and also was trying to set the building on fire. Federal prosecutors say police arrived at the site in Danville, Illinois, early Saturday to find Philip J. Buyno inside a car that had backed into building’s entrance. Authorities say he had several containers of gasoline with him. The clinic site has generated controvers. Earlier this month, the Danville City Council voted to ban the mailing or shipping of abortion pills even as state Democratic officials have warned that step violates Illinois law protecting abortion as a fundamental right.

