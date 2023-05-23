Bill to restrict youth access to ‘sexually explicit’ public library books advances in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Activists in Louisiana are voicing concerns over a bill advancing in the GOP-controlled House to restrict children and teens from accessing public library books deemed “sexually explicit.” They say the proposal could be used to target LGBTQ+ content. The bill advanced out of a legislative committee on Tuesday and is headed to the full GOP-controlled House for debate and possible final passage. It would require public libraries to create a card system to prevent children from checking out “sexually explicit material” unless they have parental approval. If the bill passes, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has not said if he would veto it.

By SARA CLINE The Associated Press

