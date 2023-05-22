Unable to fight now, two Ukrainian amputees walk to raise funds for a military hospital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two Ukrainian war veterans who lost limbs in the 2014 war with Russia have taken part in a walk to raise money for medical equipment. The pair started from the cities of Zhytomyr and Kyiv and walked toward each other, covering a total of 120 kilometers (75 miles) and racking up 165,000 steps over five days. The walk was both a way of raising money for much-needed equipment for the hospital that treated them and of raising morale in the war-scarred country.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.