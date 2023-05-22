South Africa: Man arrested for porn images with president’s face superimosed on them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A man has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of the president, the country’s minister of police and the minister’s wife superimposed on them. Police say the images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms. The 34-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of contravening the country’s Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing of computer data. Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.

