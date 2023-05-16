Gunmen kill 29 villagers in latest attack in hard-hit north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities and residents in north-central Nigeria say gunmen killed 29 people during a late-night attack in Plateau state. A resident told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the gunmen targeted three villages in Plateau state’s Mangu area and shot at people while also setting houses on fire. He said the attack was still going on in some places as of Tuesday evening. Plateau Gov. Simon Bako Lalong directed security forces to search for the suspects and described the attack as an attempt “to return the state to the dark days of pain and agony.” Such attacks have become rampant in many parts of Nigeria’s northern region.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.