Gunmen kill 29 villagers in latest attack in hard-hit north Nigeria
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities and residents in north-central Nigeria say gunmen killed 29 people during a late-night attack in Plateau state. A resident told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the gunmen targeted three villages in Plateau state’s Mangu area and shot at people while also setting houses on fire. He said the attack was still going on in some places as of Tuesday evening. Plateau Gov. Simon Bako Lalong directed security forces to search for the suspects and described the attack as an attempt “to return the state to the dark days of pain and agony.” Such attacks have become rampant in many parts of Nigeria’s northern region.