Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and plenty to talk about

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet has sprung to life again with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. The French Riviera movie pageant launched Tuesday and is shaping up to be a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition. Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Louis XV,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

