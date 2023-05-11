Prosecutor says International Criminal Court issues 4 arrest warrants for alleged crimes in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has announced that judges have issued four new arrest warrants stemming from his investigations of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. Prosecutor Karim Khan also said he recently applied for two additional warrants. He told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that he has applied to the court’s independent judges to unseal the four new arrest warrants, and they will decide “in due course.” Khan called the warrants “an important step in the rights of victims and survivors” for accountability, but only a first step. The Security Council unanimously referred Libya to The Hague, Netherlands-based ICC in February 2011 to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

