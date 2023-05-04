Fire consumes popular street market near Haiti’s capital
By EVENS SANON
Associated Press
PETIONVILLE, Haiti (AP) — A large fire has torn through a street market in Haiti and consumed thousands of dollars’ worth of goods as vendors wailed over their losses. Vendors began arriving before sunrise Thursday to try and quell the flames. They threw bucketsful of sand on blazing zinc roofs before firefighters arrived. The market is known as Shada and is located in Petionville, next to the capital of Port-au-Prince. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. It occurred as poverty and hunger across Haiti deepens amid growing political instability and gang violence.