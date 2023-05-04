Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office. Moving the case would still mean the Manhattan district attorney’s office would prosecute him and state law would still apply, but with the oversight of a federal judge. Such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases. However, Trump’s request is unprecedented because he’s the first former president ever charged with a crime.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.