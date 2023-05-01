St. Louis judges ‘deeply’ concerned by prosecutor shortage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A spokesperson for the court system in St. Louis says the departure of two more prosecutors from the already understaffed St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is “deeply concerning” to judges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing emails it obtained, reported two prosecutors who have been with the circuit since 2017 have resigned. The newspaper says about 23 prosecutors are left to handle thousands of cases. The attorney general has faced escalating criticism from those who question her competence, including an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to remove her from office. But the attorney general’s office says adjustments have been made to ensure all cases are covered.

