Utah judge to rule next week on state abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge said he would decide next week whether to delay implementing a state ban on abortion clinics that providers argue could end access to the procedure throughout the state. The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah said it would be forced to stop providing abortions when provisions of the law begin on May 3, while Utah attorneys argued the clinics could reapply to be licensed as hospitals. Planned Parenthood operates three of the four clinics in Utah that provide abortions. The clinic ban is lawmakers’ latest effort to restrict abortions and comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

