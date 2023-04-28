UN experts defend Crimean Tatars under Russian occupation

GENEVA (AP) — Experts working with the United Nations have denounced reports of human rights violations including abduction, deportation and enforced disappearances against ethnic minorities in Russian-occupied Crimea. The experts on Friday called on Moscow to do more to protect the rights of Tatars and other ethnic minorities there. The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination took a look at Russia and areas it controls along with five other countries this month. The impact of Moscow’s war in Ukraine on rights and racial hatred drew particular scrutiny.

